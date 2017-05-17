THE Emergency/Disaster Management Award was awarded to Laoag City. The city government of Laoag, led by Mayor Chevylle Farinas activates disaster response plan to ensure preparedness during calamities in coordination with the different government organizations.

As a confirmation of its readiness, Laoag was also given the Gantimpala Agad Award for their commitment to public interest, dedication to duty, responsive service and demonstrated teamwork in the conduct of water rescue operation that successfully saved the lives of six persons rescued at the middle of Padsan River during the height of Typhoon Ineng in 2015.

Mayor Chevylle Farinas recognizes that The Emergency/Disaster Management Award is “A welcome surprise in a sense that on a very large scale as The Manila Times giving body, we are included in the first Philippine Model Cities awardees of the oldest English newspaper in the country.”

Farinas also added, “It’s a blessing because everything stems out from being prepared so it’s good to be recognize for being prepared because it’s an assurance for our people that we are always prepared for any eventuality. At the same time it’s tough especially in the province when there’s a storm and we have to ask them to vacate their hard-earned properties.”

“It helps to be very persistent in letting them know the pros and cons of not leaving because we have to inculcate in them that the most important thing is their lives. We taught our people that their lives are more important than the material things they acquired,” she added.

The lovely mayor of Laoag also said that the city is also into tourism. “We claimed that Laoag is the gateway to the north because of our international airport. We’re near China and Hong Kong. It’s the next best place to visit because we are considered the Sunshine City of the North. The people are very warm and optimistic because we find blessings in every trial that comes our way,” concluded Farinas.

