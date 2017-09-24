Emery expects swift Neymar return after stalemate

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said he expects Neymar to return from injury for Tuesday’s (Wednesday in Manila) Champions League match against Bayern Munich, after his side struggled to a 0-0 draw at Montpellier on Saturday in the Brazilian’s absence.

Neymar missed the game after suffering a right foot injury, and PSG duly saw their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season come to an end in their first match without the 25-year-old since his world record move from Barcelona.

“We will wait until tomorrow (Sunday) to see about his return,” Emery said.

“There are three days left to prepare for the match, but I think that if everything goes normally he will be back.”

The capital-city side have seen their early lead at the top of the table cut to one point this weekend after reigning champions Monaco thumped Lille on Friday.

Emery wants his men to be able to break down stubborn opposition without their key playmaker.

“We need all the players, when a player is missing it’s important to maintain the level and pace,” the Spaniard added, after his side mustered just one shot on target.

“Others have had time to play and they’ve helped the team, but we can’t say that the match would have been different with Neymar.

“We will play more matches with Neymar this season, but we also need to work (when we’re) without a player.”

Rising star Kylian Mbappe had the best of the visitors’ chances at the Stade de la Mosson, but the 18-year-old was profligate in front of goal.

AFP