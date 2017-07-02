‘Emong’ threatens Cagayan

A low pressure area (LPA) spotted east of Luzon has developed into a tropical depression, the state weather bureau said on Sunday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Emong was spotted at 765 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, Cagayan with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and was forecast to move northwest at 30 kph.

Pagasa, however, added that Emong has not caused hazards in any area of the Philippines.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will prevail over Western Visayas, Negros Island, Caraga, Davao and Soccksargen.

Pagasa said a thunderstorm is likely to develop over Metro Manila within 12 hours and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms.

Moderate to occasionally strong winds coming from the northeast to the north will prevail over Northern Luzon and Central Luzon and coming from the southwest to west over the rest of the country.

Coastal waters throughout the country will also be slight to moderate, Pagasa said.