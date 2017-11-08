Emperador 9-mth profit hits P4.4B

ANDREW Tan-led Emperador, Inc. said net income in the first nine months of the year reached P4.4 billion on revenues of P27.6 billion. Net income for the third quarter hit P1.7 billion, up 18 percent from a year ago, as revenues reached P9.5 billion. “We have committed considerable amount of resources to bring new exciting products to the Philippine and overseas markets,” Emperador President Winston Co told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday.Emperador is currently implementing a buyback program of up to P5 billion worth of shares over a two-year period that began in May this year.