Emperador Q1 fueled by international operations

ANDREW Tan-led Emperador, Inc. said net income in the first quarter of this year expanded 11 percent from a year earlier to P1.66 billion driven by its robust international operations.

Emperador told the Philippine Stock Exchange the positive performance was fueled by “good growth coming from international operations.”

“We are happy that Emperador is on to a good start with good growth coming from international operations—Scotch whisky and Spanish brandy—showing growth momentum moving forward. The single malt whisky business, in particular, continues to enjoy greater demand across all regions globally,” said Emperador Inc. President Winston S. Co.

He added that Emperador’s brandy business continues to “geographically expand” its reach on the back of greater distribution, visibility and availability.

“In the Philippines, we have strong initiatives to rekindle the domestic brandy business. We envision robust and stable international and domestic businesses in the long run,” he added.

The company said revenues grew 8.5 percent to P9.7 billion while margins were “relatively stable.”

Emperador is currently implementing a share buyback worth up to P5 billion over a two-year period that began in May last year.

The company said the buyback program was “underpinned by management’s belief that company shares are undervalued and that this exercise will enhance shareholder value in the long run.”

Since last year, about 125 million shares have been repurchased, Emperador said.

Emperador Inc. is a publicly listed company that owns Emperador Distillers, Inc., Scotch whisky maker Whyte and Mackay Group, and Bodegas Fundador in Spain.

Emperador became the world’s largest brandy maker after it acquired Fundador, the largest brandy producer in Spain.