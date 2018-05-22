Emperador to expand overseas presence

BRANDY maker Emperador, Inc. intends to expand its international footprint by introducing more product offerings to boost revenues and improve profit margins in the coming years.

The Andrew Tan-led liquor company said it planned to grow brand volume for its Fundador brandy, its most famous brand, by up to 35 percent this year while increasing its presence internationally by entering the Singapore and Hong Kong travel retail markets.|

Fundador is currently present in South Korea and China, primarily in Beijing and Shanghai.

“What we are trying to do now is to promote brandy more aggressively internationally … We are trying to bring the Fundador brand [to become]more global,” Emperador President Winston Co told a news conference on the sidelines of the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Quezon City on Monday.

Emperador is also strengthening its European presence through its Pedro Domecq brand. The Tan-led company completed its acquisition last year of the Pedro Domecq brand for a transaction price of P4.34 billion.

The Philippine listed company in late 2016 acquired the Mexican brandy brands Presidente, Azteca de Oro, and Don Pedro.

“Overall, what we are saying here is that the significant part of our revenue and significant part of our margin moving forward will be coming from the international [business],” Co said.

Emperador also remains optimistic on the Philippine economy. It said it will put up two to three more experiential stores under the Fundador brand apart from its first ever Fundador cafe at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in McKinley Hill, Taguig City.

“In the local market, despite stiff competition, we sustained our leadership through dynamic marketing and our reputation for product quality. We have created a brandy-drinking culture among Filipinos with our flagship Emperador brand. We are now well on our way to replicate this success in the relatively nascent domestic whisky market through our wide range of brands and offers,” Emperador Chairman Andrew Tan said in his speech.

“We expect an evolution brought about by an improving Philippine economy and growing income of the middle class and are in an excellent position to capitalize on this,” he added.

For the first quarter of this year, Emperador saw net income surge 11 percent to P1.66 billion from P1.49 billion a year ago led by its robust offshore operations. Revenues grew 8.5 percent to P9.7 billion while margins were relatively stable.