Employees try parent roles for a day

In the eyes of a child, happiness comes and is expressed in various forms. But for PhilSeven Foundation, Inc. (PFI) – the corporate social advocacy arm of Philippine Seven Corp., the exclusive local licensor of 7-Eleven convenience store chain brand—the rewarding joy came in the fulfilment of its mission to be of service to others.

This is mind, PFI officers, along with company volunteers and advocacy partners (Malolos City Social Welfare Office, Sta. Rosa City Social Welfare Office and Calamba City Youth & SWDO) cheers to 40 street children with a whole day of educational fun, laughter, and togetherness in celebration of the Foundation’s 10th anniversary at Kidzania Manila.

The kids, age 4 to 12, are beneficiaries of PFI’s “Gulong ng Karunungan (GNK)” Project—a mobile school project for street children in tie-up with select local government city Social Welfare Development from LGU partners.

Together with DSWD LGU representatives, PSC officials and 7-Eleven employees who volunteered as “Parent for a Day,’ the children enjoyed the entire educational experience as they tried out different real- life role-playing activities at Kidzania.

Established in October 2007, PFI’s primary mission is to offer services which improve the quality of life. Adopting the support of pre-school education for children of poor families coupled with provision of nutritious meals, and training of mothers in proper child nutrition, PFI also sponsors activities for the health and physical welfare of students.

While the entire day may be tiring as it is filled with non-stop walking, strolling, and snacking, 7-Eleven employee volunteers were all smiles as they fulfilled their doting ate and kuya roles to 40 GNK kids.