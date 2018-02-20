Employers told to observe holiday pay rule on Feb 25

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has called on employers to observe the proper pay rules during special non-working holidays, which include the anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on February 25.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said on Monday the “no work, no pay” rule applies on all special non-working holidays specified by Proclamation No.269.

Under Proclamation No.269, signed by President Duterte on July 17, 2017, February 25, the 32nd anniversary of the EDSA Revolution, is a special (non-working) day.

Bello pointed out though that the “no work, no pay” principle is not applicable if there is an existing favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

Bello stressed that proper observance of pay rules on regular holidays and special non-working days is good for business as it will lead to more productive and competent employees.

The proper pay rules to be observed for the special (non-working) day are as follows:

For work done during the special day, the workers shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their daily rate on the first eight hours of work. The “daily rate x 130% plus COLA” scheme will be observed.

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work), the workers will be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day. The computation will be: hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked.

For work done during a special day that also falls on the workers’ rest day, they shall be paid an additional 50 percent of their daily rate on the first eight hours of work, thus, the “daily rate x 150% + COLA” computation will apply.

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a special day that also falls on the workers’ rest day, they shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day, or a computation of “hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked.”