Employers urged to stop posting termination notices

ORGANIZED labor has called on employers not to shame their dismissed employees by putting a stop to the practice of posting employment termination notices in newspapers, bulletin boards and social media platforms. Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUC), spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said that terminated employees should be given a chance to gainful employment because they also have families to feed. The ALU-TUCP also expressed support to House Bill 5818 by Laguna Rep. Joaquin Chipeco which seeks to put a stop to the practice. The bill has been approved on third and final reading. The proposed measure said it is the policy of the State to protect all workers from abusive acts of employers, thus employers must observe good faith, act with fairness, and respect the dignity of its former employees.