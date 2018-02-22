EMPOWERED WOMEN

Ayala Malls + Janat Paris

Ayala Malls in partnership with Janat Paris, the renowned Parisian Tea House, honored several Filipina leaders and innovators at the first-ever Women of Eiffel Tower Awards 2018. Chosen from different fields and industries, these deserving women were lauded for their great contributions in their respective fields and industries. The roster included Aisa Mijeno and Anna Oposa for Environment & Ecology; Kara Magsanoc–Alikpala for Health & Social; Alexandra Eduque and Clarissa Delgado for Education; Olivia d’Aboville for Creative & Art; Paloma Urquijo and the women behind LANAI – Bianca Zobel Warns, Natalia Zobel, and Maria Parsons – for Retail & Consumer; Hindy Weber-Tantoco for Food & Beverage; and Erika Valerie Ng Wong for Young Entrepreneur.

