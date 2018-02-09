Empowering LGUs for agriculture

(Second of three parts)

Just how effective are national programs in reaching their intended beneficiaries numbering the millions, especially if most are in the rural areas? My answer would be not effective, if we go by the figures from the 2015 General Appropriations Act (GAA) report.

I actually discussed the matter in one my columns in November 2016, where, according to the 2016 GAA report, only the first 1.5 million beneficiaries are adequately served by the government’s agricultural programs, which is poor accomplishment since the targeted number of beneficiaries is 5.5 million.

Compounding, or rather worsening, the situation is a number of national programs are irrelevant to local conditions. Then there are cases of programs and projects somewhat overlapping each other.

I am not saying that national programs are useless. I can even say that national programs are badly needed by the country, especially for the agriculture sector, and the crafting of such programs must be spearheaded by the Department of Agriculture, because it is the DA that has contemporary knowledge on the farming and fishery sector/industries, and the global market for farm products, both in raw and processed form. It is also the DA that can see the “bigger picture” or has an overview of the country’s agriculture sector.

However, the DA needs all the help it can get to serve the millions of smallholder farmers and fisher folk, which according to the 2015 GAA report, is about 5.5 million. Since only 1.5 million are effectively reached by government’s national agricultural programs, how do we reach the remaining four million, who most likely comprise the poorest of the poor in the countryside? Worse, most of the remaining four million not effectively reached may live in areas that hardly have infrastructure, and are not covered by government’s social and health programs.

Steering and rowing

I have been preaching in many of my columns the strategy of forging partnerships to uplift the lot of smallholder farmers and fisher folk, and to reduce or even eradicate poverty in the country. This type of approach was tested and proven during my leadership of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) from 1999 to 2014, and I have seen no other approach better than forging partnerships to implement projects and programs for smallholders in the agriculture sector.

Partnerships are also more effective if executed using the “steering and rowing” approach, or a national agency doing the steering and the partner-agencies or entities doing the rowing. In the case of the Philippines taking into context the Local Government Code of 1991, it is the DA that should do the steering and the LGUs doing much or most of the rowing.

Besides LGUs, the DA should also tap state colleges and universities (SCUs) in implementing national agricultural programs, and their various expertise like undertaking research and development (R&D) programs at the local or even grassroots level.

SCUs also have training facilities and highly trained personnel that can assist the DA in capacitating the agricultural extension workers of LGUs, from the municipal to the provincial levels.

When it comes to planning for national programs, the DA should tap its regional field offices (RFOs) to get inputs from LGUs and even SCUs. People’s organizations, non-government organizations, and the private sector can even be a source of inputs for the conceptualization of national agricultural programs.

Taking it one step further, the DA can tap experts from its various bureaus and line agencies to form a core of personnel to be assigned to LGUs for the conceptualization and implementation of national agricultural programs. They can be assigned at the provincial level and the provincial agriculture office.

From what I have seen, the RFOs of the DA dictate largely to LGUs, which is not mutually reinforcing.

Instead, the RFOs should partner with LGUs by getting inputs from them, and getting the LGUs to actively implement national agricultural projects and programs or make them actively involved in the “rowing” function.

The DA will never lose its role as the “steerer” of national agricultural programs, because as I have stated earlier, it is the Agriculture department that can see the bigger picture, and has the knowledge of the world markets and contemporary agriculture. Also, it is the DA through its agencies and bureaus that still undertakes much of the R&D for agriculture, having the funding and expertise.

Improving the entreprenerurial system

There is a big number of SCUs that have R&D activities based on local conditions, which puts them in the best position to generate scientific outputs that have real-world applications, or even the potential to make smallholder farmers and fisher folk to become competitive.

A good number of SCUs have also established themselves in the field of agriculture like University of the Philippines Los Baños, Central Luzon State University, Benguet State University, University of Southern Mindanao, Mindanao State University, and Isabela State University, among others.

SCUs can also take their R&D activities to the next level by developing value adding.

The private sector can also be tapped under a tripartite partnership/arrangement to also introduce value adding to farmers and fisher folk, which will allow them to venture into the world market. We cannot discount the fact that major agribusiness entities have better access to the world market compared to LGUs.

Value-adding should be the next step after increasing on-field production, and this can be done by tapping technologies to produce finished or semi-finished products that have longer shelf life and can be exported to other countries.

With increased on-field productivity and value adding, LGUs can improve their entrepreneurial system for agriculture, which eventually will result in wealth creation and poverty reduction.

In the last part of this three-part column-series, we will also discuss how agribusiness incubation can be tapped to empower LGUs.