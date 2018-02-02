Empowering LGUs for agriculture

(First of three parts)

I feel there is still a “silent debate” on whether the devolution of the delivery of agriculture extension services to local government units (LGUs) under the Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Act of 1991, was the right thing to do, because up to now, there is no real progress in reducing rural poverty in the Philippines.

There were also moves from Congress to give back to the national government the “discharge of basic agricultural functions and responsibilities devolved to local government units” as contained in House Bill 433 filed by Rep. Evalina Escudero in June 2016.

A similar measure was filed by Sen. Francis Escudero or Senate Bill 86.

The issue has not yet gain traction in Congress, which means there is no consensus on whether the delivery of agriculture extension services should be given back to the national government.

So at this point, the followers of my columns would ask me: Was it right to devolve to LGUs the delivery of agriculture extension services?

My answer: Yes.

There are actually more advantages in letting LGUs take the frontline in delivering or even co-delivering agriculture extension services to farmers and fisher folk, such as local governments having a better understanding of the social and economic conditions of localities, and knowing who are various local and grassroots organizations they can partner with in uplifting the lives of smallholder farmers and fisher folk, and even women and the youth.

One of the capable partners LGUs can tap are state colleges and universities (SCUs) located in their areas, particularly those that have research and development (R&D) activities related to farming, forestry, and fisheries.

There are also SCUs that cooperate with the Department of Agriculture and/or its attached agencies in undertaking R&D and even extension work.

But looking at the current state of Philippine agriculture, which is not modernized or industrialized, and how prevalent rural poverty still is, there are still a lot of questions raised as to why many LGUs have failed in the effective delivery of agriculture extension services since 1991.

So what must be done?

Stop blaming local governments

The first thing to do is to stop putting the blame solely on LGUs, because the extension system in the Philippines and in many parts of the world still remains flawed. I even discussed this issue extensively in my recent three-part column-series on R&D.

Generally, the current extension system does not involve smallholders in the R&D and technology commercialization process, which results in outputs that have little real-world application on the field and industry. We also have lots of researchers and scientists who do not spend enough time in the field to also cooperate with extension workers.

Adding to the problem is LGUs may have never been prepared in the first place to take on devolved functions related to agriculture extension. That issue would have been addressed by giving adequate training to LGUs on how to deliver agriculture extension services, which required a really big program that was never conceptualized or executed.

So that meant LGUs were largely on their own in training the devolved agriculture extension personnel.

In fact, the devolution of agriculture extension services to LGUs from 1991 turned out largely to be a mess, according to the paper “The Devolution of Agricultural and Health Services” of Dr. Cielo Magno, now an assistant professor in the University of the Philippines’ School of Economics, which was published in 2001.

In her paper, she stated how the devolution of agriculture extension services to LGUs resulted in the displacement of personnel who beforehand were employed by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“In the case of agricultural personnel, devolution likewise caused much displacement. Many regular personnel lost their items, became misplaced in their assignments, or were deployed in remote areas, forcing untimely resignations. Some regular personnel suffered demotion in rank, even in salary, while others remained stagnant in their positions with no hope for promotion,” her paper stated.

She added in her 2001 paper that the only top-level position available at the municipal level was Municipal Agriculturist or Municipal Agricultural Officer, but she stated that “it takes a long time for this position to be vacated, unlike at the national level, where upward vertical mobility is possible in many positions.”

Worse, her paper revealed that a number of devolved agriculture workers were given assignments not related to their field of expertise, like clerks who were assigned to the LGU office itself or the Department of Health or Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“In some instances, Municipal Agricultural Officers were given assignments as traffic officers, environmental officers, market administrators, and other non-related positions, much to their dissatisfaction. Some devolved personnel even suffered harassment and indignities if they happened to be not on good terms with their local chief executives,” she further stated.

So what went wrong with the initial moves to devolve agriculture extension personnel to LGUs?

Again, as I stated earlier, it is not right to blame the LGUs themselves. In the first place, you just don’t give arms to a soldier who was never trained to fight in a war. But when it comes to fighting wars, we should train and trust our soldiers. The same should be said of LGUs in delivering agriculture extension services, or they should be trained and entrusted to serve smallholder farmers and fisher folk.

National government’s tasks

And who else should take the lead in training LGUs to deliver agriculture extension services? The national government, of course, through the Department of Agriculture and its attached agencies and bureaus. And the DA can easily tap the expertise of SCUs that offer courses in agriculture and fisheries, or have R&D programs also related to farming.

The LGUs themselves can also take the lead in training their agriculture extension personnel in collaboration with the DA and SCUs.

In summary, we have a long way to go in empowering, training, and collaborating with LGUs for the delivery of extension services to smallholder farmers and fisher folk.

There are a few LGUs that have successfully trained and empowered their agriculture personnel, and have forged productive partnerships with national government agencies, SCUs, non-government organizations, and private entities.

How LGUs can become the spearheads to modernize and industrialize the agriculture sector in their respective localities will also be discussed in the next parts of this column-series.