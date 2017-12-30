Emulate Rizal’s patriotism to build the nation – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte has appealed to the public to take after the patriotism of National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal in working for the progress of the nation.

“This occasion is an opportunity to recognize Dr. Rizal’s ultimate sacrifice for the country. Let us reflect on his patriotism as we strive to continue his work of building a more united, peaceful and prosperous Philippines,” Duterte said in his message commemorating the 121st anniversary of the martyrdom of Rizal.

Rizal, a writer and a physician, was shot at Bagumbayan, Luneta on December 30, 1896 after publishing two novels that tackled the abuses committed by then Spanish colonizers against Filipinos.

“As an author and as a scholar, he denounced the corruption, greed and other social ills that continue to plague our society. Even in death, he imparted his aspiration for a nation that is free from injustice, tyranny and suffering,” Duterte pointed out.

“Rizal inspired a movement that gave rise to the Filipino identity. During that dark chapter of our nation, his writings served as the light that guided our forebears in the fight for genuine equality and independence,” Duterte added.