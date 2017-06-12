‘Encantadia’ bags award in Singapore

Well-loved telefantasya “Encantadia” bagged the Best Visual Effects (Long Form Category) plum at the 5th Apollo Awards in Suntec, Singapore.

The GMA Network production was the only winner from the Philippines among 19 categories.

Directing, both in the Long and Short Forms were won by Singaporean productions, as well as the awards for Cinematography, Music Composition, Sound Design and Editing.

Color Grading in Long Form was won by Malaysia, and the Short Form by Singapore. Australia meanwhile bagged the award for 2D Animation.

Malaysia also won Best Visual Effects in Short Form and Best Online Short Production, with Hong Kong taking home the Best in Immersive Experience (Virtual Reality Experience) recognition.

GMA executives, Senior Program Manager Helen Rose Sese and Post Production Video Graphics Manager Catherine Frayco received the award in behalf of Encantadia and the network.

Helmed by Mark Reyes, the “requel” of Encantadia was topbilled Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez and Glaiza de Castro. The show premiered in July 2016 and ended its successful 10-month run on May 19.

According to its website, the Apollo Awards, first launched in 2005, is an initiative aimed at honoring the best in production and post-production across Asia Pacific, with a strong focus on the creative and technical mastery behind the scenes.