Enchanted Kingdom has more fun in store for the family

ENCHANTED Kingdom (EK), the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, offers more fun and fortune-filled Chinese New Year celebration—among them a scrumptious meal offering and a musical play—this

weekend.

Grab the Enchinese promo by getting five Regular Day Passes (RDP) bundled with a sumptuous Chinese meal.

For as low as P3,500 on weekends and P3,100 on weekdays, the meal includes roasted chicken, stir-fried vegetables with tofu, and egg-drop soup served with boiled rice, hopia, and iced tea. This promo is valid from Jan. 28 to Feb. 26.

There is also an oriental-themed musical play being staged by the EK Circle of Artists, at the Eldar’s Tent, Saturdays and Sundays, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Titled “Prince Robert and the Legend of the Six Arts,” the musical play is about Prince Robert, who travels through time in ancient China to master the six arts.

The Chinese festivity is not complete without the dragon and lion dance parade to usher in the Lunar Year. Catch this at the park on Jan. 28 and 29, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., be captivated as the night sky is lit up with a dazzling display of Sky Wizardry fireworks.

So come and experience a magical Chinese New Year celebration only at the best family-oriented theme park, where the magic lives forever!

For more details, contact +63 2 830-3535 / 584-3535 / 4326 – 29, or log on to <www.enchantedkingdom.ph>.