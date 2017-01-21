‘Enchanted’ village hosts business summit in Bulacan

A REMOTE farm village along rolling hills in Barangay Engkanto in Angat town of Bulacan has evolved into a self-sustaining community and an international farming university.

The town, formerly known for a host of stories on supernatural beings and for sometime a hideout of communist rebels, was converted into the Gawad Kalinga (GK) Enchanted Farm and Farm Village University that students from different countries visit to learn about sustainable farming and livelihood development.

Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado described the success of GK Enchanted Farm as “magical,” in his speech at the governor’s ball attended by 400 foreign students at the 4th Business Summit at the GK Enchanted Farm and Farm Village University.

The three-day event that began last Friday was also attended by students from various universities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Alvarado told the business summit participants that the story of Barangay Engkanto is as incredible as the fairy tales of old.

“The only difference is that the Engkanto tale is a true story. It is a story not of princes and princesses but of ordinary people, many of them from urban slums who recently learned to establish a real kingdom of their own, create a brave new world fashioned by their dexterous and artistic hands without the aid of any magic wand or help from fairy godmothers. They patiently transformed this hidden paradise day after day powered by their dream of a better life and a brighter future,” Alvarado said.

Shanon Khadka, chief executive officer of GK Enchanted Farm and the Farm Village University, said foreign students who participated in the 4th Business Summit came from France, the United States of America, Egypt, Canada, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, India, Germany, Korea, Australia, Argentina and Singapore.