Enciso, Intal help Phoenix beat NLEX

Simon Enciso and JC Intal combined forces in the second half to help Phoenix Petroleum score a 102-91 rout of Northern Luzon Expressway (NLEX) on Wednesday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 42 Philippine Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The playmaker Enciso notched 21 points including five triples, five rebounds and four assists while Intal added 16 points to help the Fuel Masters improve their win-loss record to 5-4.

Baguio had 13 points, while Matthew Wright and Willie Wilson contributed 12 points each also for Phoenix.

After a close first half, the Fuel Masters outscored the Road Warriors in the third period (28-15) to get a favorable lead which they didn’t relinquish the rest of fourth period.

Sean Anthony led NLEX with 23 points and eight rebounds. The Road Warriors dropped to 2-7 win-loss record.

Quarter Scores

PHOENIX 102 – Enciso 21, Intal 16, Baguio 13, W. Wilson 12, Wright 12, Borboran 7, Lanete 7, Miranda 5, Torres 5, J.Wilson 2, Caperal 2.

NLEX 91 – Anthony 23, J. Villanueva 11, Soyud 10, Guinto 9, Alas 8, Rios 6, Lanete 6, Taulava 4, Khobuntin 3, Lastimosa 3, Monfort 3, Camson 2, E. Villanueva 2, Gotladera 1, Baracael 0.

Quarter Scores: 20-22, 53-48, 81-63, 102-91