The Enclave Alabang celebrates Chinese New Year with an open house

Many Filipinos believe that feng shui is important when it comes to finding the optimal arrangement for the home.

As a nod to the incoming Year of the Earth Dog, which promises to be a most auspicious year, Enclave Alabang treated prospective property buyers to a talk by Feng Shui expert Rhys Suiza Schmidt.

Schmidt was the special guest at Enclave Alabang’s Chinese New Year Open House held last February 11.

Enclave Alabang is Filigree’s masterplanned, low-density luxury sanctuary in the South.

Schmidt, who studied Feng Shui: Third Dimension Course in Singapore, under the tutelage of renowned Lillian Too of World of Feng Shu. A rising expert on fenh shui, Schmidt offered tips and remedies on how to add positivity and good vibes to the home and bring harmony and abundance to you and your family.



Meanwhile, the Open House, which was held at The Enclave Alabang’s showroom at Daang Hari Road, allowed guests a preview of the entire development, including model houses from their Limited Edition Designer Residences collection, the sprawling Central Park and the newly built ultra-luxurious Clubhouse. Sales Specialists will be on hand to entertain and tour guests. Moreover, guests will be treated to a sumptuous spread of Chinese delicacies.

The Enclave Alabang, an exclusive 13-hectare community for close knit living, is located along the upscale section of Daang Hari road, which is accessible via the SLEX-Alabang Exit, Filinvest Exit, and the Daang Hari Exit. For inquiries and more information about the event, contact 09778080832 or visit www.enclavealabang.com.