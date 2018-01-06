End-2017 GIR higher at $81.5B

The Philippines’ gross international reserves (GIR) climbed to its highest level in four months in December, ending 2017 at $81.46 billion, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

The year-end level was up 1.44 percent from November. It was also the highest since August’s $81.72 billion. A year earlier it was at $80.69 billion.

The rise was “due mainly to inflows arising from the BSP’s foreign exchange operations, net foreign currency deposits by the national government, revaluation adjustments on the BSP’s gold holdings resulting from the increase in the price of gold in the international market, and income from the BSP’s investments abroad,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially offset by payments made by the national government and the Bangko Sentral for maturing foreign exchange obligations.

The reserves were enough to cover 8.3 months worth of imports, higher than November’s 8.2 months but lower than the 8.8 months recorded year earlier, central bank data showed.

They were also equivalent to 5.8 times the country’s short-term external obligations due within one year and 4.2 times based on residual maturity.

Net international reserves (NIR), which refer to the difference between the BSP’s GIR and total short-term liabilities, increased to $81.4 billion as of end-December 2017 from the previous month’s $80.3 billion.