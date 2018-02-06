End of an era? Patriots face rebuild after defeat to Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS: The New England Patriots were left contemplating the possible end of an era on Sunday as they struggled to digest their upset Super Bowl defeat.

The greatest NFL dynasty of the last two decades had already shown signs of breaking apart even before their 41-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

Those fissures widened even further in the aftermath of a shattering loss, when star tight end Rob Gronkowski hinted that he may have played his last game in the NFL.

Gronkowski, still only 28, told reporters he planned to take time to consider his future in the off-season following the loss.

Gronkowski was badly shaken by a concussion last month against Jacksonville, an incident which added to a laundry list of injuries the 6ft 6in tight end has suffered during his career.

Asked about the rumors suggesting he may retire, Gronkowski said: “I don’t know how you heard that, but I’m definitely going to look at my future for sure.”

“I’m going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

If Gronkowski does retire, it would leave a gaping hole in the Patriots’ offense.

Gronkowski is one of the favored targets of quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, who will be 41 when the next season gets under way, said on Sunday he had not altered his career plans in light of the loss.

The Patriots star has previously indicated he plans to play into his mid-40s, fitness permitting, even though his wife, the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has made it known she would like him to retire.

On Sunday, Brady said the defeat had not changed his outlook.

“I expect to be back,” Brady told reporters. “It’s 15 minutes after the game ended, so I would like to process this. I don’t see why I wouldn’t be back.”

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, with whom Brady has forged a close relationship, is expected to leave in the summer to pursue a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts.

As well as McDaniels’ expected departure, head coach Bill Belichick is also likely to have to find a new defensive coordinator, with Matt Patricia linked to a move as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty appeared resigned to Patricia’s departure. “He’s given a big piece of him each year for eight years now,” McCourty said.

“I think that’s what makes him want more.”

Sweet victory

The Philadelphia Eagles scored an upset 41-33 victory over the Patriots to win their first ever Super Bowl Sunday after a late Tom Brady fumble ended the quarterback’s tilt at history.

A magnificent performance from the Eagles’ back-up quarterback Nick Foles — who threw three touchdowns and nearly 400 yards — had helped Philadelphia into a 38-33 lead with just over two minutes left in the NFL championship game at Minneapolis’ US Bank Stadium.

The stage was set for Brady, 40, to mount one of his famous comeback drives as the clock ticked down and the Patriots took possession.

But superb pressure from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham forced Brady to fumble, turning the ball over to Philadelphia deep in New England territory.

Brady, who had been bidding to become the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl and the first man to win six Lombardi Trophies, sat on the turf in disbelief as the Eagles erupted in celebration.

Philadelphia, who had taken the lead on the preceding drive when Foles found Zach Ertz in the end zone, then

saw Jake Elliott kick a 46-yard field goal to take an eight-point lead at 41-33.

There was still a minute left for the Patriots to launch one last drive.

But Philadelphia were not going to be denied, and a desperate Brady Hail Mary failed to find a receiver as the clock ran out and green and silver confetti exploded across the stadium.

“I am speechless,” said Foles, who was named MVP. “To be part of this organization, to be in this moment is something you dream about as a kid. To be right here with the confetti flying with the greatest group of men.

“We have been wanting this for a long time, and I am just blessed to be a part of it.”

Graham meanwhile could not contain his delight after the decisive play that won the game.

“We knew we were going against the best,” he said. “How much sweeter it is that we beat the best today.”

