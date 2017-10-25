End of the road for Alisah Bonaobra in ‘X Factor UK’

Filipina singer Alisah Bonaobra’s journey to stardom on “X Factor UK” came to an end at the beginning of the week after judge and mentor Sharon Osbourne decided she didn’t quite cut it at the “Judges House Round.”

The former lead of “Rak of Aegis” sang her version of Sam Smith’s hit “Lay Me Down” for Osbourne, along with the latter’s children Jack and Kelly who were both very impressed. After her performance, the Osbourne children were both very impressed.

“She can sing,” exclaimed Kelley.

Her brother Jack agreed, “That’s the cleanest performance we’ve seen.”

Mom Sharon then had a lot of explaining to do. “Every time we hear her sing, she’s been consistent. The only reason I didn’t put her through at six chairs was because every song she sang was like Whitney Houston, or a Disney song which you can’t do week after week because it becomes cheese fest.”

Earlier, while waiting for Osbourne’s decision, X Factor host Dermot O’Leary asked Bonaobra if she thought she had done enough. The talented Filipina gave an optimistic response, “Hopefully I’ve done enough because I just gave it my all.”

Osbourne broke the news to Bonaobra one-on-one like the rest of the contestants who failed to make it through to the next round. The veteran British singer genuinely acknowledged the hopeful’s talent and hard work in the competition.

“You have the most amazing voice, I know that you really need this and you really want it. But I feel that you’re kind of very one-dimensional, your power ballads, and even though that’s fantastic, I wanna see other sides of you,” Osbourne said gently.

“This is a very, very hard decision for me. A very, very hard decision and I didn’t come to it lightly,” she emphasized. “I’m so sorry but I’m going to be sending you home.”

Disappointed as she may be, Bonaobra, who was unable to hold back tears, will certainly be better for her once in a life time experience in the British talent search.

The rest of X Factor UK’s current season will continue to air on cable channel RTL CBS Entertainment.