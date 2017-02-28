ENDANGERED

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources receives P74 million worth of seized rhino stockpile from the Bureau of Customs on Monday. Director Theresa Mundita Lim of the Biodiversity Management Bureau (above), who received the horns at the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife in Quezon City, said the BMB would coordinate with Mozambique for possible return of the specimen. The horns would be disposed of properly or possibly destroyed by the DENR if the African state refused to accept them. PHOTO BY MIKE DE JUAN