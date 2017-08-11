Endless talents sure to shine in ‘Little Big Shots PH’

Billy Crawford takes on Steve Harvey’s role in local version

Charming, witty and extraordinarily talented children aged two to 12 years old will surely capture viewers’ hearts beginning tonight in the local version of the international kiddie talent-talk show “Little Big Shots.”

Hosted by “It’s Showtime” regular Billy Crawford, who himself was a child wonder of Philippine show business, the newest TV fare celebrates the most brilliant children across the country, around the globe and even from the world wide web, whose skills go beyond singing and dancing.

Besides showing what the kids can do, the show also spotlights their big personalities as they express themselves through spontaneous banter.

“It’s my first time to host a talent show where I am the only person from showbiz because I usually work with people who are already big shots. But here, you’d be surprised by how the kids carry the show, and I’m here to let their personalities shine. All I can say is the kids featured on the show are very exceptional and they really deserve to be called little big shots,” Crawford shared at the show’s press preview this week.

“I grew up performing, and I know how rewarding it is to entertain people. But in ‘Little Big Shots,’ you wouldn’t expect what the kids can do – their wit, and they are all very charming,” he added.

Little Big Shots is an original American production created by popular talk show hosts Ellen Degeneres and Steve Harvey. Harvey—of the Miss Universe 2015 fame—has hosted two successful seasons on NBC.

It will be remembered that “The Voice Kids Philippines 2015” winner Elha Nympha was presented in the US show early this year, and with a local version about to premiere in these shores, there is no way Little Big Shots Philippines is going to run out amazing little ones to feature.

Little Big Shots special premiere episodes will air tonight and Sunday, August 13 on ABS-CBN.