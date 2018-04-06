‘Endo’ in government

I AM convinced that President Rodrigo Duterte wants to end “endo,” that inhuman practice of keeping employees in virtual servitude on a barely livable wage without the appropriate tenure and benefits. His recent order for his Department of Labor to go after fast-food chains abusing their workers through labor-only contracting, coming after the drive for giant malls to regularize their workers, is enough proof for me of that.

But I have yet to hear Duterte or his labor officials seriously take on the government itself in the “endo” war. And the government, both national and local, is by far the biggest violator of laws that prevent “end of contract” and labor-only contracting.

My position is simple: I have no objection to the government going after private corporations that violate labor laws. But I would strongly suggest that Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello and his people concentrate first on gathering the low-hanging fruit provided by erring government agencies.

And this is how government skirts the labor laws, specifically those on endo: its agencies on the national and local level purposely keep hundreds of thousands of regular “plantilla” positions vacant, in order to declare the money left over from hiring people as savings, which will then be distributed at the end of the year as “bonuses” to (no surprise here) all regular employees.

My favorite example of this execrable practice is how the Philippine National Police keeps demanding, during budget season year after year, more policemen in order to supposedly achieve the ideal police-to-population ratio of one cop for every 500 citizens. The national average, according to the Philippine Statistics Office in 2012, is 1:817 nationwide.

But have you ever wondered why, despite the annual request to hire more policemen from the national government, the PNP itself and Congress, no serious attempt has been made to come close to the ideal figure by hiring more policemen? Why is it that after so much annual hand-wringing, you never hear of any significant program to add new policemen to the 117,252 (PSA, 2012) currently in the ranks?

The main reason has to do with opposition to the Department of Budget and Management, which crunches the numbers and cannot allow for any real new police hiring program because of the effect on the national bottom line. In other words, it’s not as simple as hiring x number of new cops to cover the need; DBM has to compute benefits and retirement packages, which will make the cost of hiring an ordinary Police Office 1 a lot more costly than the position’s base pay suggests.

What DBM will allow government agencies is to charge the salaries of temporary hires, also known as workers on contracted service, job orders and other forms of temporary employment, to their maintenance, operations and other expenses (MOOE) budgets. And then they hire the bare minimum, because MOOE funds can be declared as yearend savings, which will be distributed to plantilla employees.

So why raise a stink about the lack of employees, even of critical personnel like policemen, when you can have hefty bonuses for all from the yearend MOOE cake? Until the next budget hearing, of course, when heads of agencies can cry about the lack of personnel – and the whole process is repeated.

* * *

Of course, on the local government level, the situation gets even hairier, as it usually does. Because for the victims of “endo” on the provincial, city and municipal levels, political patronage becomes even more of a factor than just sharing saved operating costs.

Take for instance the army of traffic enforcers hired by local authorities all over the country. These people who direct traffic, issue citation tickets and arrest violators on the road are, to a man, nearly all temporary hires by local authorities – in most cases, residents of barangays or other areas where incumbent executives have to woo the vote or pay back loyal voters.

Worse, they get paid on a commission basis and are held subject to civil service rules, even if they are not hired on the basis of civil service regulations and are denied even a portion of the benefits and protection that regular government employees get. And like most victims of government “endo,” local hires could stay on for decades in the service without the appropriate benefits – and can be fired at a moment’s notice.

(It doesn’t justify corruption by any means. But next time you’re pulled over by a particularly money-hungry enforcer, perhaps you should remember that these people are paid a pittance and usually supplement their earnings with good old “kotong.”)

And yet, the police and traffic enforcer situation represent just two examples of the government “endo” situation. As of 2016, still according to PSA, 8.1 percent of all 40.8 million employed Filipinos work in government, making the state the single biggest employer in the entire country.

(The PSA estimate did not break down the workers in government according to tenure, meaning if they are regular employees or contractual workers. But that means 3.3 million work in government, if that is the total figure, and given the usual ratio of so few plantilla position holders compared to many temporary workers, it’s safe to say that there are several million “endo” victims in national and local government agencies and government-owned and -controlled corporations today.

That’s way more than the 7,000 or so that DOLE wants Jollibee to “regularize.” And because it’s the government, Duterte can simply read the riot act and tell his subordinates to stop oppressing their own workers by following the law.

Assuming, of course, that the campaign on ending “endo” is truly serious.