Endometriosis not to be taken lightly

Menstrual cramps, known clinically as dysmenorrhea, is common among women that it is usually taken for granted, with most women ignoring it. Women also believe the pain usually goes away as soon as the menstrual cycle is over. But what some women fail to realize is dysmenorrhea could be a sign of something more serious: endometriosis.

“Current theories suggest that endometriosis might be caused by several factors acting together, instead of just one. In general, there appears to be a greater risk of endometriosis when a woman has early menarche [starts menstruation before 11 years old],” said Maynila Domingo, an ob-gynecologist at ManilaMed, which held on Tuesday a forum on the medical disorder.

The endometrium is the tissue that lines the inside of a woman’s uterus and endometriosis refers to an irregular condition where endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus. During a woman’s menstrual cycle, as her body is getting ready to release an egg or ovum (to be fertilized by the male’s sperm), the endometrium starts thickening inside the uterus.

Besides thickening, the endometrium also starts increasing the size and number of its blood vessels and glands in the uterus—it becomes a blood-rich, glandular layer of thick tissue. This is because the endometrium functions to prepare the uterus for the implantation of the fertilized ovum, and the development of the placenta as well as the fetus. In short, the endometrium’s job is to create an environment inside the uterus that would be favorable to the development of a human fetus.

However, if the released egg or ovum is not fertilized, then the endometrium starts shedding the blood and extra tissue that it had prepared. These sheddings of blood and tissue are what flow out of the woman during menstruation.

Risk factors

The thickening and shedding of endometrial tissue is a normal cycle for all women of child-bearing age. However, for reasons that are still unclear, in some women, endometrial tissue begins growing outside of the uterus. This is what’s called endometriosis. When this occurs, some women experience mild to severe pain that may get worse over time.

“Other risk factors include shorter monthly cycles [less than 27 days]and heavy menstrual flows lasting more than seven days. The risk is also related to changes in a woman’s estrogen level; and a family history of endometriosis, among others,” Domingo said.

Endometrial tissues that grow outside the uterus may attach to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and even the pelvic lining. These tissues continue to act like they would when inside the uterus—they still thicken, then break down, and bleed every menstrual cycle. Since they are not inside the uterus, they are not expelled from the body and become trapped. This causes inflammation and irritation in the surrounding organs—the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic tissues.

“The most common symptoms of endometriosis are chronic pelvic pain and dysmenorrhea. Depending on the individual, pain can be mild to severe. Symptoms may include heavy menstrual bleeding, painful ovulation, pain during or after sexual intercourse, fatigue, and infertility. These symptoms may also impact on a woman’s general physical, mental, and social well-being,” said Domingo.

Complications

Untreated endometriosis can lead to other, more serious conditions. It can damage the ovaries and fallopian tubes, or other surrounding tissues; this may lead to low fertility or infertility.

“The exact mechanism behind infertility from endometriosis are not yet fully known, but it may be related to distorted pelvic anatomy, endocrine and ovulatory abnormalities, altered peritoneal function, and altered hormonal and cell-mediated functions in the endometrium,” said Domingo.

Women who have endometriosis may still have children if their cases are not severe. However, it’s also advisable for them to bear children earlier since endometriosis may worsen over time.

“The other, more serious complication of endometriosis is cancer. There are some studies showing a link between endometriosis and certain cancers, especially ovarian cancer. However, the association is not definitive; it does not mean that if you have endometriosis, you will eventually get cancer. Nevertheless, early treatment of endometriosis is recommended to prevent or reduce the risk of both infertility and cancer,” Domingo said.

Treatment

Management and treatment of endometriosis is different for each individual, depending on that patient’s symptoms, severity of the disease, and other related concerns.

“Endometriosis may be treated with medicines or surgery, or both. The goals of treatment include pain control, preservation of fertility, cancer prevention, and reducing the risks of recurrence,” Domingo said.

Some people are confused over endometriosis and PCOS but the truth is, they are not related. They are separate diseases with different symptoms—although both impact a woman’s reproductive system.

“PCOS or polycystic ovaries syndrome, causes an imbalance in female reproductive hormones. When PCOS is present, it can trigger a spectrum of health risks that have long-term implications for a woman’s health and well-being,” Domingo said.

The most common symptoms of PCOS are irregular menstrual cycle or menstrual dysfunction. Most women with PCOS experience oligomenorrhea. This means infrequent menstruation—when a woman goes for more than 35 days without menstruating.

Others with PCOS experience amenorrhea or the absense of menstruation. For example, if they go through three cycles without menstruating. On the other hand, some women with PCOS may experience heavy menstrual bleeding.

Health risks of polycystic ovaries

PCOS may trigger bodily changes, including some that may risk a woman’s health. Some of these risky changes are obesity, diabetes mellitus, fatty liver, cardiovascular diseases, pregnancy complications, or infertility.

Another effect of PCOS is that it may increase the levels of androgens (male sex hormones) in a woman’s body. More androgens in a female body will trigger the development of male characteristics, which is called “virilization.”

Women with PCOS may go through “hirsutism” or male pattern hair growth (moustache, beard, sideburns; or even coarse hair on the chest, back, and arms); or conversely, male pattern baldness. Women with PCOS may also experience muscle growth, deepening of the voice, shrinking of the breasts, or clitoromegaly.

Cancer risk

The most serious concern about PCOS is its association with certain cancers, particularly ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer. Given all of its health risks, what sort of treatment do women need if they are diagnosed with PCOS?

“The mainstay of treatment for PCOS is lifestyle modification. Proper diet and exercise to maintain normal BMI [body mass index]is very crucial to achieve regulation of hormone levels. The general goals of management are firstly the restoration of regular menstruation, the restoration of ovulation, and hence, fertility; lowering of insulin resistance levels; the treatment of symptoms like hirsutism and acne; and lastly, prevention of long-term consequences such as endometrial cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and metabolic syndrome,” Domingo explained.

According to her, women of all races and ethnicities are at risk for PCOS. The risk is greater for women who have a family history of the disease, are obese, and have diabetes.

There are ways, however, to reduce the risk of PCOS. “Maintaining a healthy lifestyle by ensuring proper diet and adequate exercise is the most effective way to lower the risk of PCOS. Moreover, timely medical consultation with a gynecologist will help women better understand the disease,” Domingo added.

Diseases like endometriosis and PCOS show that a woman’s reproductive system should not be taken for granted. Any woman who notices something unusual in her menstruation, whether heavy bleeding, or an unusual discharge, or changes her normal menstrual cycle, should consult an ob-gynecologist.

A woman’s marvelous ability to bring new life into the world is a blessing—but it is also an essential part of her health and well-being. ManilaMed continues to impart to women the importance of caring for their reproductive health by getting regular check-ups with their respective ob-gyne, developing sound health practices, and most of all, learning more about their condition instead of simply taking pain and possible symptoms for granted.