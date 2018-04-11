Energo revs up clean energy production in PH

ENERGO Foundation Pte Ltd is revving up clean energy production in the Philippines with the introduction of the Qtum blockchain platform in cooperation with First Gen, the largest producer of clean energy in the Philippines.

Qtum Foundation Pte Ltd.’s platform is capable of executing smart contracts through the integration of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), as well as decentralized applications.

“At the core of Energo Labs is the Qtum blockchain platform and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registration, transaction, and settlement of clean energy in local micro grids,” Qtum Foundation said.

Energo is tapping Clean Energy Access Network, the largest decentralized energy organization in India; Power for All; and Alliance for Rural Electrification as its partners for the Qtum chain-based application.

“Through combining the decentralization of blockchain with solar cells, energy storage and other hardware, we hope to accelerate the power reform in off-grid areas,” Energo Lab Foundation Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nichole Yang said.

This would make clean electricity more accessible to residents in remote areas in the near future, Yang added.

Blockchain is a digitized public ledger of transactions made in bitcoin or another digital currency.

Lopez-led First Gen and Shanghai-based Energo Labs earlier unveiled in March a cutting-edge clean energy project at the De La Salle University-Dasmariñas (DLSU-D).

The project, structured around a campus micro-grid, demonstrates the capacity of the blockchain technology to enable peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange of electricity between prosumers (producer-consumer).

For the DLSU-D micro-grid project, Energo is utilizing the blockchain’s decentralization to ensure that users between buildings can directly conduct P2P electricity transactions and that supply and consumption of power in the building remains balanced.

The smart meter system can record a series of transactions and ensure the security of data storage.

Energo also donated a 10-kilowatt (kW) solar hardware system to DLSU-D, which is expected to save up to P1.2 million in power costs over the next two decades.

Qtum Foundation is a Singapore-headquartered body charged with accelerating the development of the Qtum blockchain network and protocol.

Energo Labs is a Chinese startup firm aiming to create P2P peer energy transactions using blockchain technology.

The Philippines is Energo Labs’ first target in undertaking its proposal of decentralized solution in the energy sector. It plans to showcase its solution to other Asian countries.