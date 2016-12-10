Energy dept intensifies inspection of gas stations

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi has ordered the inspection of liquid petroleum products in gasoline stations and retail outlets nationwide to test the presence of methanol and compliance with Philippine National Standards (PNS) for fuels.

Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Donato Marcos and Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) office-in-charge Director Melita Obillo, along with senior research specialists, led the inspection of fuels using the department’s Mobile Monitoring and Testing Lab van.

Earlier, the department said that contrary to national standards for petroleum products, methanol is being used instead of ethanol. The presence of methanol in gasoline can harm and corrode engines.

Besides the standard inspections, further confirmation is being done in the geoscientific research and testing laboratories under the department’s Energy Research and Testing Laboratories in its headquarters in Taguig City (Metro Manila).

Cusi said that initially, inspection results showed that all gasoline samples passed the calibration test for the quantity of fuels.

“But for quality, only one sample is still being confirmed for having methanol at the DOE laboratory,” he said. “We see the need to intensify this campaign to further protect the consumer. That is why this activity is simultaneously being done nationwide through the DOE’s Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao field offices.”

Cusi assured consumers the department’s activities will continue to ensure that fuels sold in the market comply with set standards.

He also called on the public to remain vigilant and report unscrupulous activities to info@doe.gov.ph. PNA