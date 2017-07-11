Energy eyes 2 transformers for power to 3 quake-hit provinces

Two transformers of the Energy Development Corporation (EDC) can supply 45 megawatts to Leyte, Samar, and Bohol if these can be repaired by Wednesday, the Department of Energy said Tuesday.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella was referring to transformers 2 and 5 which were not as heavily damaged as transformers 1, 3 and 4 after a 6.5 earthquake hit Leyte on July 6.

Fuentebella also said that an additional 40MW could come from the Tonongan plant through the two transformers without passing through the Ormoc substation.

Fuentebella said while the government was on track to meet its seven-day deadline to restore power in the quake-hit areas, it also wanted to ensure the safety of its personnel.

Fuentebella said the DOE, the EDC and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines have aligned their strategies to speed up power restoration.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is advising power providers, including Trans Asia, to mobilize the power barges and address the gap in supplying electricity in these provinces. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE