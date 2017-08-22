Energy infra dev’t must extend to rural areas – Cusi

Energy infrastructure development must happen beyond urban areas and should cover rural areas and island provinces, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

He emphasized the need to “develop a reliable, secure, and sustainable energy supply,” noting the country should have graduated from using diesel generator sets (genset) a long time ago.

The DoE is working double time to spur the transition from the genset era to a more reliable source of energy.

Cusi proposed that a portion of the Malampaya fund be used for developing connections in Romblon, Marinduque, and other island provinces.

The DoE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with listed company Semirara Mining and Power Corp. to construct a 50-megawatt mine-mouth power plant in Antique.

Targeted to be finished in 2019, the facility would provide reliable, secure and affordable power to Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon, and Palawan.

Cusi said such an undertaking would improve the lives of people and the quality of education, as well as bring in progress, which is what the department wants to happen in the island provinces.