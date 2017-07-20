Energy sector reforms underway – DOE

THE Department of Energy is now working on policy reforms in the energy sector to secure power supply and make sure that consumers do not have to pay unnecessarily higher cost of electricity, an official said Wednesday.

On top of the policy reforms is speedier permitting process for energy investments, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said during the 5th Annual Philippines Power and Electricity Week at Solaire Resort and Casino in Parañaque City.

Under Section 37(c) of the EPIRA law, a Power Development Program (PDP) must be prepared and updated yearly, considering and integrating individual or collective development plans of the different sectors of the power industry.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Executive Order No. 30 on June 28, which creates the Energy Investment Coordinating Council (EICC) responsible for streamlining applications for energy projects of national significance.

Also, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, who heads the Senate energy committee, outlined his proposed legislation similar to EO 30.

If passed, the measure will integrate the application process for energy generation projects to ensure quality, reliability, security and affordability of power to meet the energy demand on time.

The bill will create an online platform for prospective investors to access information necessary for submitting bids and documents and monitoring the status of their application.