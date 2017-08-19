Energy sector still facing challenges

Challenges facing the energy sector were highlighted on Wednesday during a forum where government officials provided updates on the Duterte administration’s plans for the industry.

Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella discussed a nine-point Energy department agenda focused on access to basic electricity for all Filipinos by 2022, reliable power supplies to meet the demand in 2040 and streamlining policies to curb red tape.

Issues weighing on this, said Fuentebella, include securing congressional support for energy-related measures, an investment climate to encourage greater private sector participation, and harmonizing energy policies and laws.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Jose Alejandro, meanwhile, said the private sector continued to worry over the power situation in the Visayas

Mindanao, however, is viewed as recovering.

Electricity rates remain a challenge to economic growth, including the entire region, and Alejandro said the PCCI is working to help address the issue.

The Duterte administration has vowed to implement energy sector reforms that will give Filipinos access to secure, reliable and affordable energy.