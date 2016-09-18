Enero claims three golds in PSL-PISCUAA Universiade qualifying

Mapua Ins­-titute of Technology’s Sean Elijah Enero swept all his three events in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL)-Philippine Inter-schools, Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (PISCUAA) 2016 University Games FESSAP Swimming Championship held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Enero claimed two more gold medals on the second day of the competition as he ruled the men’s 50m breaststroke in 30.94 seconds and the 50m freestyle in 25.28 seconds.

He won his first gold—the 50m backstroke (29.31)—on the opening day.

Veteran international campaigner Drew Benett Magbag of University of the Philippines (UP) snatched two mints by topping the men’s 200m breaststroke (2:41.19) and 100m breaststroke (1:09.78).

Earning gold medals in their respective events are Gian Daniel Berino of UP in men’s 200m backstroke (2:15.57), Randy Llantino of Technological University of the Philippines-Manila in men’s 100m freestyle (57.78), Alfred Karl Maglabe of Mapua in men’s 400m Individual Medley (5:32.75), Jux Keaton Solita of University of Santo Tomas in men’s 1,500m freestyle (17:51.97) and Lans Rawlin Donato of UP in men’s 100m butterfly (59.81).

Former Palarong Pambansa gold medalist Priscila Loren Aquino of UP also got three gold medals in the women’s division, dominating the 100m breaststroke (1:21.78), 400m IM (5:51.81) and 200m breaststroke (2:55.25).

National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 79 record-breaker Andrea Jheremy Pacheco of College of St. Benilde shared the limelight by winning the women’s 50m freestyle (29.96) and 100m freestyle (1:14.72) gold medals.

UP tankers Joy Rodgers (women’s 50m breaststroke, 36.87) and Ana Nicole Tan (women’s 200m backstroke, 2:49.34) won the gold medal in their respective pet events.

“We’re happy with the outcome of the qualifying event. We will start reviewing all the results to determine who will qualify to the Taiwan Universiade,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL will be announcing the list of qualified tankers in the coming weeks after scrutinizing the records of all swimmers who participate din the qualifying tournaments the association staged since July in 2015.

The qualified tankers will represent the country in the swimming competition of the 29th Summer World University Games to be held in New Taipei City in Taiwan next year.