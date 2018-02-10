Engaging stakeholders

One principle in implementing any government policy is formulating it with groups that would be most affected by it. For the sake of transparency, public consultations are required before any policy is implemented to ensure stakeholders and beneficiaries’ wider appreciation and support.

More often than not, though, such consultations are done in such a way that only those expected to support the policy or project are invited to provide inputs. The manner may not be deliberate, but it could lead to unfavorable and costly results.

In some cases, feedback is solicited in such a way that the public is not given the time or tools to access certain things for which its inputs are requested. An example is soliciting online comments on proposed memorandum circulars the agency may consider sufficient for purposes of public consultations, but is practically one-way, communication. Consultations are not done simply to disseminate information; there must be active exchanges of views among the parties involved.

Identifying stakeholders is important in formulating and implementing a policy or project, as they would stand to benefit or suffer from it. Donors and project funders are stakeholders, as they need to satisfy certain societal or corporate goals as a condition to underwrite such projects. So is the government, as it aims to fulfill its obligations to its citizens. The degree of interest of every individual or group will depend on how much gain or loss would result once the policy or project is implemented.

Defining who the maritime stakeholders are generally rests on the policymakers and/or project proponents, as they should be interested to know the associated issues and possible gaps on a particular subject.

A policy on shipbuilding should be of interest to shipyards, shipowners and ship operators, and banks and other financing institutions. But would it affect fishermen, traders, marine environmental protection advocates or the tourism industry? Knowing the stakeholders that will be affected would help much in generating relevant inputs and viewpoints from the ground and ultimately informing policy direction.

Who are the STCW stakeholders?

In implementing the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), who does government see as that convention’s stakeholders? What immediately comes to mind are maritime education institutes and training centers (MET), seafarers, shipowners, manning agencies, government and the public. They would be most affected by it.

METs are the ones called to implement the education/training requirements, as stipulated in the convention and on which certification is anchored. Much is expected of METs, for they translate the convention’s requirements for certification through their development and offering of maritime courses.

Seafarers acquire knowledge and skills that would eventually qualify them to take the examination to be duly certified as competent merchant mariners. They would ultimately benefit from the convention’s effective implementation; it opens opprotunities to pursue a shipboard career.

Shipowners would also have an interest in that implementation, as they would have to comply with the minimum safe manning in terms of the number and qualifications of STCW-competent crew before their ships are deemed seaworthy and structurally sound.

Manning agencies, which recruit and deploy seafarers onboard ships, rely on the availability of a core of STCW-certificated seafarers. Otherwise, there is no way they could be absorbed by the shipboard market.

Government has the most significant stake of all. The convention has leveled the playing field for seafarers worldwide, and not only this allowed Filipino seafarers to compete with those from developed maritime countries, but also expanded employment opportunities.

The remittances of Filipino seafarers reach billions of dollars, contributing to the country’s balance of payments. Seafaring offers Filipinos the chance to create wealth, and this in turn, makes them and their loved ones kins active participants in socioeconomic activities.

What baffled some of these stakeholders is their exclusion from STCW-related deliberations. No, this is not a recent phenomenon. It dates back to when the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) was not involved in the convention’s implementation. These stakeholder outcasts were optimistic things would change. Unfortunately, it did not, even with the enactment of Republic Act 10635, from where stakeholders could be easily drawn.

This week, Transportation Undersecretary Philip Judan pledged transparency during a dialogue. Those present, particularly from the MET sector and seafarers’ associations, welcomed the openness with which he spoke of engaging all stakeholders. They expressed confidence that the Philippines would be able to overcome the challenges in implementing the STCW convention as they come together.

Now that’s a good start for meaningful dialogues.