Engineer certification program unveiled in SG

CONTAINER terminal operator PSA Corp. Ltd and the Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) recently launched a chartered engineer certification program for the maritime sector to validate an engineer’s experience and competence in various industries.

The collaboration will allow “port engineers with the requisite experience and training to be conferred a globally recognized and prestigious certification of engineering professionalism,” the PSA said.

“The PSA is delighted to have found in IES a like-minded partner that believes in the professionalization and development of engineers,” PSA International Regional CEO Ong Kim Pong said in a statement.

“This program will give engineers from PSA and the industry an opportunity to receive internationally recognized validation of their experience, and a respected mark of professional competency,” he added.

“This collaboration will elevate the prestige of engineering careers in the port industry, attracting and retaining the talent needed for the future,” he said.

According to the PSA, the collaboration with the IES will help identify the relevant skills development programs for engineers to enhance their capabilities and meet the demand of the intelligent ports of the future.

IES Deputy President Yeoh Lean Weng said the program is a key contributor to Singapore’s economic growth.

“The program’s stringent peer review system and international benchmarking will help to build a strong core of competent engineers to support the development of the Tuas megaport and strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading global maritime hub,” the official said.