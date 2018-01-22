Engineer killed in Cebu ambush

AN engineer on his way to a project construction site was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding two motorcycles in Mandaue City, Cebu at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Roel Perales, 57, a mechanical engineer of Compostela town, Cebu was found riddled with bullets inside his silver Nissan Navarra pick-up in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City. Chief Insp. Michael Angelo Beltran, chief of Basak Police Station 3 in Mandaue, said the gunman was back riding in one motorcycle and the other suspects who served as back-up were in another motorcycle. Witnesses told police that the assailants were wearing bonnets and their black motorcycles have no plate numbers.
Engineer killed in Cebu ambush0
