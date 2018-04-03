English roses with rifles

Michelle Dockery is best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley from the hit TV period show “Downtown Abbey,” which ran for six seasons. She’s back on the small screen via Netflix’s western “Godless,” where she plays outcast and widower, Alice Fletcher. It is the 1880’s and Alice lives on her ranch just outside the town of La Belle in Creede, Colorado. In the dark of night, a mysterious stranger named Roy Goode arrives on her property.

In the pilot, we likewise meet notorious villain, robber, wanton murderer and gang leader Frank Griffin played by Jeff Daniels. In pursuit of Griffin is Marshall John Cook played by Sam Waterston. It turns out the straggling Mr. Goode has just betrayed Griffin (who already left a big trail of dead in a nearby town). Predictably, trouble is around the corner for Alice and the women of La Belle. Most of the men of the town died in a mining accident and now the town is, largely in their hands.

The setup is really exciting but instead of going straight to the next episode, I went to see Rosamund Pike in Scott Cooper’s Western, “Hostiles.” It is set just a few years after “Godless.” Rosamund plays Mrs. Rosalie Quaid who has had a very hard life out in the West. Shortly after the worst day of her life, she encounters Capt. Joseph Blocker and his men, who very reluctantly, upon the President of the United States’ orders, must escort the once great and feared but now imprisoned and dying Chief Yellow Hawk (Wes Studi) from New Mexico to his ancestral home in Montana.

Apart from this incredible triumvirate of leads (Bale, Pike and Studi) the film has such an interesting cast. It also has Jesse Plemmons from “Friday Night Lights,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Post,” “Game Night” and “Black Mass” (the Johnny Depp gangster film, where also worked with Cooper); Timothee Chalamet from the recent Oscar films “Call Me By Your Name” and “LadyBird;” Stephen Lang from the Avatar movies and Ben Foster who was also in the western “3:10 to Yuma” with Christian Bale. Thankfully this almost erased my last memory of him—playing Medihv in the Warcraft movie in 2016.

Both these westerns have great stories, they’re well directed, have a great cast, have very very tough, hardy female (and male) characters. Beyond that, the scenery for both is intensely beautiful—both were filmed in New Mexico, which also stands in for Montana and Colorado. This is where a big screen comes in handy, if you’ve got one.

While this terrain and landscape is beautiful, you also know it can be brutal and challenging when trying to cross it on horseback in rough weather with no proper shelter in sight. Not to mention, you never know what or who’ll be out there trying to attack, ambush, bite, rob or harm you. I felt like an utter pansy watching these Women of the West handle their day-to-day lives from the comfort of a chair.

I’m glad to see this genre so vibrant. I love that there are women in these stories (hello, rebooted Magnificent Seven, maybe you could have added a woman to your new, racially diverse heroes?). Cate Blanchett was in “The Missing” about 15 years ago, I think she needs to do another one.