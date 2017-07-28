Enhanced monsoon could fan Luzon sea turbulence – Pagasa

Rough to very rough seas with waves up to 4.5 meters high are possible off the western seaboard of northern and central Luzon, making sailing there dangerous.

“Such sea turbulence may persist there until this weekend,” said weather forecaster, Lori dela Cruz, of the state weather bureau, Pagasa.

She noted severe Tropical Storm Gorio (international name ‘Nesat’) will likely linger in northern Luzon’s Batanes province area until then, before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) so this weather disturbance will continue enhancing the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’.

Strong to gale-force winds associated with such enhanced ‘habagat’ will fan turbulence in seas off northern and central Luzon’s western seaboard, she noted.

In its Gale Warning 1 released Friday, Pagasa forecast 52 kph to 63 kph winds in that seaboard covering Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan and western coast of Ilocos Norte, Zambales and Bataan provinces.

“Fishing boats and other small sea craft are advised not to venture out into sea,” Pagasa said in its warning.

It also alerted larger sea vessels to possible “big” waves in the area.

Aside from ‘Gorio’, Pagasa said a tropical depression (TD) over the West Philippine Sea — but still outside PAR — is enhancing the ‘habagat’.

The enhanced ‘habagat’ will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Luzon’s western section, which includes Metro Manila, Pagasa said in its Severe Weather Bulletin 8 released Friday.

‘Habagat’ will also bring light to moderate rains over the rest of Luzon and the Visayas, it said.

The bureau located the TD at 50 km. west of Cagayan province’s Calayan area.

The TD is enhancing the ‘habagat’ but has no effect on ‘Gorio’, noted Pagasa weather forecaster, Meno Mendoza.

“We don’t expect the TD to enter PAR soon,” he said.

On Friday morning, he said latest available data indicate the TD will instead likely remain stationary in the next 24 hours.

Pagasa forecast ‘Gorio’ to be 245 km. northeast of Batanes’ capital Basco by Saturday morning.

Dela Cruz said ‘Gorio’ will likely linger in the Batanes area this weekend before exiting PAR.

‘Gorio’ may exit PAR either Sunday evening or early Monday morning, she said.

Pagasa forecast ‘Gorio’ to be 590 km. north-northwest of Basco by Monday morning, already outside PAR. PNA

PNA/CC