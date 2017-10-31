Enjoy centralized community living at Commonwealth by Century

Quezon City holds the title as one of the biggest and wealthiest cities in Metro Manila. Aside from its vast land area, a large youthful population, and growing economy, Quezon City is also steeped in history and legacy, as it was once the country’s capital during the Commonwealth years. With its major arterial roads, sprawling parks and gardens, and famous entertainment and recreational hubs, it’s little wonder that QC residents are proud of their city and heritage – and rarely want to live anywhere else.

Advertisements

Today, Quezon City is a colorful and busy blend of yesterday’s grandeur and modern living.

And a new residential development is taking the best of this historical city to create a new, uncommon level of contemporary living.

Rise of the uncommon

The Residences at Commonwealth by Century is Century Properties’ first vertical village in Quezon City.

This thoughtfully-crafted, mid-rise residential community is designed for a holistic lifestyle amidst the bustling Commonwealth neighborhood.

In total, there are eight buildings, all named after the presidents and vice-presidents of the Philippine Commonwealth. Each building varies in height, from 11 to 22 floors, and features a distinct undulating facade, with sizable and airy balconies for the units.

Designed by the same team behind the incredible Azure Urban Resort Residences in Parañaque and Acqua Private Residences in Mandaluyong, Commonwealth by Century draws inspiration from the terrain of the land, maximizing the natural elements for optimal sunlight and natural ventilation.

Commonwealth by Century is a grand, uncommon urban living space that is accessible, secure, and suited for the best in contemporary living.

Located along Don Antonio Drive, it is within reach of the country’s top schools and universities, shopping centers, churches, and major thoroughfares. The development will also be within walking distance of the Don Antonio Station of the MRT Line 7, which began construction this year.

Residents will enjoy the services of 24/7 security personnel, integrated closed-circuit cameras, and other state-of-the-art facilities that provide the utmost privacy and security for residents and their guests.

Exclusive amenities are open for both individuals and families of all ages.

Escape from everyday life

Babies and toddlers can enjoy play or naptime at the crèche (nursery) while kids can learn and socialize at the kindergarten. Teens can hone their talents at the arts and crafts and rock and roll studios. There is also a basketball court and a dance studio for those who have energy to spare. For those who prefer more leisurely pursuits, there are also promenades and a yoga garden.

These top-notch amenities are clustered within a landscaped and waterscaped park, where one can escape the rigors of everyday life.

Commonwealth by Century is a home for anyone who craves the best in life, in the heart of the beloved Quezon City.

For more information, call 63917 555 5274 or email ask@century-properties.com.

BY RYAN DIÑO