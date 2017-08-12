How to enjoy a private Cinemalaya 2017 screening

As throngs of moviegoers flock the Cultural Center of the Philippines for the ongoing Cinemalaya Film Festival, fans who wish to enjoy Filipino independent films privately can do so with the festival’s “Barkada Pass.”

Good for five persons, the pass will entitle the group to the Samsung Screening Lounge for an exclusive viewing of their choice of one Cinemalaya film in competition. Free Popcorn and drinks are part of the offer. For more information, call CCP Box Office at 832-3704 and 832-3706.

The 13th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2017 is ongoing until August 13 at the CCP and Ayala Mall Cinemas.