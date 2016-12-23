Enjoying the whirl of network parties

Who says Christmas is only for children? The past week frenzied for Caveat as we tried to cope with the social obligations and rituals of the Yuletide Season.

We attended several Christmas-related events including reunions, caroling, and even breaking bread with friends with icons and top stakeholders of the movie and TV industry.

On record ABS-CBN was a few days ahead of GMA Network in holding their Christmas party for the entertainment press. Head of Corporate Communications Kane Errol Choa welcomed and thanked the press for their unwavering support, adding that for the year ahead it’s brisk business as usual for their network.

The Dolphy Theater had the wacky tandem, among other treats, of radio talk show hosts Jobert Sucaldito and Ahwel Paz of DZMM Teleradyo as co-hosts. Luis Manzano had a team of reporters losing and winning some a special edition of his game show, Family Feud, that night.

Sadly, that was also the last time I would be seeing my most beloved colleague Dennis Adobas seated among the bewitched audience. He kicked the bucket in his mid-sixties the morning after the party when he was brought to UST Hospital for cardiac arrest.

It struck Caveat however he could not have been happier riding on the thrill of the night, vicariously watching the parlor games and the drop-dead good looks of Pinoy Boy Band finalists who sang through everybody’s hearts, Dennis included. The only time that his ever cheerful eyes blinked was the part when the names of the departed members of the press were flashed onscreen in remembering them all, in memoriam.

On a separate occasion, the TV production arm of ABS-CBN had a thanksgiving mass to which the Philippine Movie Press Club carolers were invited. We enjoyed breaking bread with stakeholders among others Deo Endrinal, Cory Vidanes, Laurenti “Kuya” Dyogi, Thess Gubi of Star Magic, and directors Ruel Bayani and Emmanuel Palo of the Doble Kara teleserye fame.

Not to be upstaged, GMA Network feted over a hundred members of the entertainment, lifestyle and business press to an ambiance of a typical Filipino fiesta inside their cavernous TV studio, complete with breathtaking stage. Food on the table was more than you could imagine as drinks and liquor were served endlessly. I told you it was a fiesta.

The iconic Chairman and CEO of GMA Network Inc. Felipe Gozon welcomed everyone jovially proclaiming his network is No. 1. Listen we did and took his word for it; we were not about to debate on that.

Vivacious hosts and entertainment numbers from house talents were aplenty. They had two sets, not just one, of equally good-looking boy bands regaling the audience with their repertoire of past and current pop songs. The grand winners of GMA Network’s reality show TOP (Top One Project), however, was most impressive.

After the show, AVP for Corporate Communications Angel Javier-Cruz held a very generous Christmas raffle. Caveat is not that good with numbers but it seems like the prizes were the network’s way of validating their claims that GMA is indeed No. 1.