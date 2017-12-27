Enough funds available for ‘Urduja’, ‘Vinta’ victims – NDRRMC

MANILA: The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday said that there are sufficient funds to assist families that were badly hit by typhoons Urduja and Vinta.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mina Marasigan said the government is extending P10,000 financial aid to families who sustained deaths during the twin disasters, while P5,000 would be given to persons injured or wounded in the wake of the typhoons’ onslaught.

Marasigan said in order to claim the financial aid, bereaved families must submit a death certificate certified by authorities that the victim died during the calamity, while families or injured persons themselves must present proof of hospitalization.

As of this posting, the NDRRMC, with the help of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is validating the deaths of persons who died during the onslaught of typhoon Vinta, which have climbed to 164, alongside ongoing assessment of 176 individuals who went missing. PNA

