Enough funds for storm victims, foreign help not needed

THERE are enough funds to assist families of the victims of disasters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

NDRRMC spokeswoman Romina Marasigan said each family that lost a loved one would receive P10,000 from the government while those with injured members would get P5,000.

For the injured, the families or the injured persons themselves must submit requirements such as proof of hospitalization.

Those with totally damaged houses are entitled to get P30,000 while those with partially damaged homes will receive P10,000 for emergency shelter assistance.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will assist claimants on the processing of the documents.

“So far, these can be still supported by the government. What we just need is the fast-tracking of the process,” Marasigan told a news conference in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

She also denied that there was a backlog of previous victims of typhoons and other natural disasters who were left unpaid.

“So far, there were no reports on the backlog according to the DSWD. The assistance funds have been allocated already for those who have been affected by previous disasters,” Marasigan said.

“What we need to gear up for now is the documentation for those who were affected by typhoons Urduja and Vinta because both happened towards the end of the year,” she pointed out.

Int’l help not needed

The NDRRC thus sees no reason to ask the international community for further assistance to storm-hit areas, especially in the southern part of the country, Marasigan said.

Over the weekend, the European Union (EU) said it was ready to assist the Philippines, either through humanitarian assistance or development funds.

President Duterte however said the Philippines was not bound to accept any assistance coming from the EU, pointing out that the bloc had criticized his bloody war against illegal drugs.

“There were no calls yet for international assistance…The government can still provide the assistance funds needed by our people,” she said.

The NDRRMC reported P52 million worth of agriculture damage in the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula and Caraga because of the onslaught of Vinta.

An estimated P167 million worth of infrastructure damage was recorded in the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao.

No finger pointing

Marasigan also debunked allegations that the NDRRMC had missed its chance to remind and advise the public about previous typhoons before it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“We are not here to blame anyone or point fingers. We would like to see areas we would want to improve and ensure the support of our communities especially for call of evacuations,” Marasigan said.

The NDRRMC spokeswoman recalled that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources had issued a list of areas prone landslides and flashfloods, mostly in Mindanao.

‘Slim chances’

At the same time, Marasigan admitted that there were “slim chances” for the reported 176 missing following landslides and flashflood incidents triggered by Tropical Storm “Vinta.”

“But all of us still believe in miracles at this time of this season because who knows if these missing persons just went to another province,” Marasigan added.

Of the 176 missing, only six were positively identified: Jino Agapay Lacaza, 21, from Bunawan, Agusan del Sur; Elizabeth Alferez, 45, from Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte; Nelgine Alferez, 5; Jinjie Duriaz, 3; Cornelio Alferez, 54; and Benjo Apigo, 14 from Salug, Zamboanga del Norte.

Tagle appeals for help

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle appealed to the faithful to offer their assistance to the victims of the tropical storms “Urduja” and “Vinta” in Visayas and Mindanao.

“It is only right that we become good channels of goodness for our brothers who lost their loved ones, homes and livelihood,” Tagle said in an interview over Church-run Radyo Veritas.

Tagle encouraged the public to offer their help to the victims by sending aid to their dioceses, Caritas offices or social action centers.

“We in Caritas Manila are ready to accept your donations. We will send your donations to different churches and dioceses in the Visayas and Mindanao,” Tagle added.

with ASHLEY JOSE