Enough safeguards in place – Lacson

SEN. Panfilo Lacson on Sunday assured the public that the recently signed law authorizing the heads of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to issue subpoenas and subpoenas duces tecum has enough safeguards against abuse.

According to Lacson, the author and the sponsor of the Senate version of the law, the reason why the power to issue the two writs was limited to three officials of the PNP was precisely to prevent abuse.

“We did not allow it at the precinct level because it will be difficult to control if there is an indiscriminate issuance of subpoenas,” he said in a radio interview aired over dzBB.

Lacson said Republic Act (RA) 10973 would enable the PNP-CIDG to conduct wider and thorough investigation of cases since they could subpoena anyone who could provide information on a case they are handling.

The senator added that one of the safeguards included in the law was that the subpoena must state the nature and purpose of investigation and must be directed to the person whose attendance is required.

In the case of a subpoena duces tecum, Lacson said, it must contain a reasonable description of the books, documents or things demanded that must be relevant to the investigation.

Lacson said the CIDG cannot force a subject individual to answer questions that may incriminate him or her.

“The person’s right to remain silent will be respected,” the senator added.

Lacson said an individual could also ask the court for a certiorari or a temporary restraining order if that person believes that he or she should not be issued a subpoena.

The senator added that RA 10973 is merely restoring the powers of the PNP to issue a subpoena, an authority very much needed especially by the CIDG.

He noted that if other government agencies like the National Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency could issue subpoenas, it is also proper for the CIDG to have such authority.

“The CIDG is the premier investigative arm of the PNP and it is only right for them to have the authority to issue subpoena[s],” Lacson said.