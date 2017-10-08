ENR-ARMM launches official publication

COTABATO CITY: The Department of Environment and Natural Resources of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (DENR-ARMM) launched its official publication – Gaddung – aimed at strengthening the campaign for a more eco-friendly community. “Gaddung, a local term for the color green, symbolizes the shade of our environment as well as our identity as a Bangsamoro,” said its editor-in-chief Albashir Saiden. The magazine also seeks to inform the public, especially those at the grassroots, about the department’s social transformation, climate change mitigation programs, as well as its accomplishments and initiatives. DENR-ARMM Secretary Hadji Kahal Kedtag said the first issue with more than 200 copies will be distributed to ARMM’s different line agencies, including libraries, schools and coffee shops.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL