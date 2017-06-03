ENRILE AIDE FILES PETITION TO POST BAIL

Jessica Lucila Reyes, former aide of Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile, is asking the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division to allow her to post bail for the plunder case in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam. “In the instant case, accused Reyes has consistently maintained that she is entitled to bail because no evidence of her guilt for the crime of Plunder as charged by the Prosecution, exists,” the defense said in a motion for bail ad cautelam (with caution). Reyes’ camp cited a 1991 Supreme Court ruling that held “once it is determined that the evidence of guilt is not strong, bail also becomes a matter of right.” The Special Third Division earlier denied for lack of merit her plea to dismiss the plunder case, saying that “[t]he facts charged in the Information sufficiently charge the crime of plunder; hence, a motion to quash is legally unavailing to accused Reyes.” Reyes, charged in 2014 along with Enrile and Janet Lim-Napoles and two others, is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig.