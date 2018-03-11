Enrile, Corona spokesman eyed as House private prosecutors in Sereno trial

A FORMER senator and legal luminary and the spokesman of the late Renato Corona, the first chief justice to be impeached and convicted, are being eyed by the House of Representatives to serve as its private prosecutors if the case of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno is elevated to the Senate for trial.

Rep. Reynaldo Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the House justice committee, said on radio that former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile, lawyer Tranquil Salvador 3rd, and one Biboy Malaya were being eyed to aid the House lawmakers who would form part of the prosecution team that would present the Articles of Impeachment before the Senate, which will sit as an impeachment court.

Umali’s statement comes after his committee determined that there was probable cause to impeach Sereno for corruption and other high crimes, betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution in a vote of 38-2 last Friday after 15 hearings on her case.

The committee ruling will be presented next week to the plenary, which will vote on whether to impeach Sereno or not.

Enrile, who has been detained for a P172-million plunder charge, was ordered released by the Supreme Court in August 2015 on humanitarian grounds. The 94-year-old former defense minister, however, did not cite humanitarian grounds in his pleading before the Supreme Court to grant him bail.

Enrile and Salvador, however, were on opposite sides of the fence during the Corona trial.

As Tranquil defended Corona, Enrile voted for the conviction of the then chief justice for betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution, saying that Corona deliberately excluded substantial assets from his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), which amounted to hundreds of millions of pesos.

The impeachment proceedings in the House showed that Sereno did not submit her SALNs from 1986 to 2006 as professor for the UP College of Law to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens applications for the post of chief justice and associate justices of the Supreme Court.

Despite Sereno’s failure to submit all her SALNs as a candidate for the top post, she was still included by the JBC in its shortlist, which was sent to then President Benigno Aquino 3rd for his final decision.

Aquino eventually appointed Sereno as Chief Justice in August 2012 even if she is the youngest member of the High Court. LLANESCA T. PANTI