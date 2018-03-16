Enrile: Sereno destroyed herself, betrayed the people

CHIEF Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno destroyed herself and betrayed public trust by lying about her indefinite leave, former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile said on Thursday.

Enrile, in a Youtube video, also noted that the bickering between Sereno and the other Supreme Court justices brought unprecedented chaos to the high tribunal.

“Here is a case where a person who became chief justice is the subject of a complaint by a big number of members of the court. Imagine, the chief justice belying her own Supreme Court about the nature of the leave that was granted to her? She said it was a voluntary leave for wellness, but the Supreme Court—her own Supreme Court—tells the public that it is not for wellness, it is an indefinite leave because of what is happening to her. I’m sorry to say this—she destroyed herself as the Chief Justice,” said Enrile.

In the video, Enrile was being interviewed by social media user Chingbee Fernandez. The video was uploaded under Youtube username Concept News Central.

Enrile’s statements came after he was named as one of the likely private prosecutors of the House of Representatives against Sereno once the impeachment complaint against her reaches the Senate impeachment court.

It would be full circle for Enrile, who presided over the Senate trial of former chief justice Renato Corona, and voted for the late magistrate’s conviction in May 2012.

“If the high magistrate (Sereno) will lie to the people, then that is a violation of the Article 11 of the Constitution. A chief justice, a president, a vice president or members of Congress must act with integrity. Lying does not serve your character as a person with integrity,” Enrile, who is out on bail pending a P172-million plunder charge, added.

Enrile was referring to the February 27 order of the Supreme Court justices for Sereno to take an indefinite leave amid impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, which she agreed to.

Sereno’s spokesmen, however, told reporters it was only a 15-day wellness leave that had long been scheduled, not an indefinite leave.

The Supreme Court justices then released a statement clarifying that Sereno agreed to an indefinite leave, forcing the chief justice’s camp to apologize for the miscommunication.

“I am 95 years old. I have seen the history of our country from the time of [President Manuel] Quezon all the way up to now. And this is the first time, the only time, that I have witnessed a spectacle where members of the Supreme Court testified against their own chief justice,” Enrile said.

The impeachment proceedings in the House stemmed from the complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon, who is accusing Sereno of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for allegedly granting allowances and other perks to herself and her staff during foreign trips; acquiring a P9-million bulletproof luxury car; failure to declare P37 million in fees as government counsel over an airport dispute; and manipulating the shortlist to exclude then Solicitor General Francis Jardaleza from the President’s consideration as associate justice, among others.

The House justice panel found probable cause to impeach Sereno last week but has yet to draft the articles of impeachment against the chief justice.

While Enrile is convinced that Sereno does not have the respect of her fellow Supreme Court justices, the former Senate president does not see success for the quo warranto petition seeking Sereno’s ouster.

The quo warranto petition seeks to invalidate Sereno’s appointment as Chief Justice in 2012 because of her failure to submit copies of her statement of assets, liabilities and net worth from 1986 to 2006, when she was a faculty member of the UP College of Law, to the Judicial and Bar Council—the panel that screens judiciary nominees.

Sereno has vowed not to resign and to fight her accusers in the Senate impeachment trial.