Enrique Gil, Jake Cuenca, lead Star Magic artists in voluntary drug testing

And what of John Lloyd Cruz and Daniel Padilla?

Shortly after President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed that he also has in his possession a list of celebrities involved in both drug use and/or drug peddling, speculations as to which famous names figure on the list quickly spread like—well—illegal substances.

While most hunches have generally been made via day-to-day whisperings among tinsletown insiders, and as blind items in several tabloids, top ABS-CBN actor Enrique Gil was explicitly named in a certain column as part of Duterte’s list.

Gil has recently been seen in the prime time drama Dolce Amore, across leading lady Liza Soberano. The pair forms the widely popular “LizQuen” tandem both in television and film.

Alarmed over such damaging accusations, The Manila Times learned that ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, Star Magic, who sees to the careers of Gil and most of the network’s prized and upcoming artists, quickly mounted a supervised drug testing effort over the weekend to belay rumors of illegal substance abuse in its community.

In a statement sent via text message, Star Magic reported, “Results were 100-percent negative for Jake Cuenca, Enrique Gil, Diego Loyzaga and the rest of the Star Magic artists [who took the drug test].”

A total of 40 talents volunteered to test for drug use, but the official list of names is still unavailable to media as of press time.

The statement ended with the company’s pledge to support the administration’s unwavering war against drugs: “Star Magic believes in the efforts of the current campaign to keep our homes and working environments drug free.”

JL and DJ

In an effort to give two other major celebrities whose names have also emerged in this controversy the opportunity to clear their reputation, The Manila Times asked a reliable source within Star Magic if John Lloyd Cruz and Daniel Padilla had submitted themselves for testing.

Cruz—a multi-awarded movie actor who is often considered the best in his generation—while known to keep a very private life has long been written about for drinking escapades, some of which have ended in notorious squabbles. More recently, several blind items have heavily suggested he is also into drugs.

On the other hand, there are rumors that Duterte supporter and action star Robin Padilla requested the President to hold off on releasing the list of celebrity drug users because his nephew Daniel is allegedly on the list.

Without confirming or denying any knowledge that the two celebrities are involved in any way with illegal substances, The Manila Times source simply said that JL and DJ—Cruz and Padilla’s respective monikers in the biz—had been busy over the weekend.

“They are both Star Magic artists,” the source categorically stated. “But JL had previous commitments out of town when the testing took place; as well as DJ who had shooting schedules for [his upcoming movie]Barcelona.”

The source quickly added, “For the record, the 40 artists who volunteered to be tested for drugs just comprise the first batch; Star Magic is committed to hold further drug testing for its artists.”