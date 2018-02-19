Enrique Gil’s colorful life

While the flowers he sent to on-screen partner and special friend, Liza Soberano, on Valentine’s Day have probably wilted by now, Enrique Gil continues to declare his feelings for the beautiful actress via social media. And, as two of the hottest young stars today, every one of his posts turns viral, collecting hundreds of thousands of hearts—the icon for “like”—along the way.

Sitting down with The Manila Times during his launch as ambassador of mobile phone Samsung’s Galaxy Pro 2—a day before Valentine’s no less—the 25-year-old explained his expressive ways are the result of Soberano’s inspiration.

‘Forever’

Indeed, Gil and Soberano have come a long way from their very first team up in the 2013 movie “She’s The One.” Since lending support to the Bea Alonzo-Dingdong Dantes starrer, their chemistry has been so powerful that they’ve never been paired with other stars again.

It can be recalled that Gil, who started acting in 2008, had been paired with Lauren Young, Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Barretto among others in the past. Soberano, on the other hand, caught the public’s eye as the third wheel in the Kathryn Bernardo-Daniel Padilla movie “Must Be Love” and TV show “Got to Believe.”

While such projects helped to build them up as ABS-CBN and Star Cinema talents, Gil and Soberano only shot to stardom side by side in 2014’s most successful TV drama “Forevermore.” As hotel heir Xander and strawberry farmer Agnes, the series catapulted the portmanteau “LizQue” to fame.

As they pursued their promising team on the big screen ["Everyday, I Love You,” "Just the Way You Are” and "My Ex and Whys”] and another top-rating TV series ["Do["Dolce Amore”]s been impossible for showbiz observers to ignore how close they’ve become.

And as they repeatedly tried dodging questions on their status, they finally declared in a magazine interview that they are “in a relationship with no labels.”

Gil since then began calling the 20-year-old his “forever” in his posts. A favorite by netizens was his birthday greeting for Soberano on January 4 over Instagram, which said, “To the woman that I call my forever, all I want is for you to be happy in all that you do. You fill the gaps in my life with your love, simplicity and kindness, seeing you smile makes me feel completely and genuinely happy. I promise to make you smile for the rest of my life i love you happy birthday mi Corazon.”

More boldly on Valentine’s Day last week, Gil posted, “Happy valentines my heart… Ikaw na talaga ang forever ko, I love you.”

‘Bagani’

Unlike most celebrities who are accused of upping the ante of a romance when a new project is about to hit the screen, Gil is happy that the public finds his declarations for Soberano sincere.

He told The Manila Times he’s just being true to his feelings even as he and Soberano have a historical fantasy TV series coming up on their home network.

Titled “Bagani,” Gil related how the story will go as far back as the birth of the Philippines, seeing him in the lead role of Lakas.

“Lakas’ role in Sansibuko [t[the myt[the mythical set of the show]i, a protector of their land whose weaknesses lie in the love of his life, Ganda played by Liza and his family,” the actor further detailed.

He then detailed how rigorous his physical preparations were before taping began in 2017, what with Lakas’ many fight scenes.

“I’ve hardly had to do stunts before so you can imagine how challenging ‘Bagani’ has been for me,” Gil elaborated.

Aware of an ongoing issue online that Bagani is a mere copy of GMA Network’s Encantadia, the actor acknowledged, “Hindi mo maiiwasan and comparisons kasi iilang fantaserye lang ang ginawa on Philippine television. So pag may lumabas na ganito, of course they will say it’s a copy. But having read the script and acting it out already, I am proud to say that Bagani is very original.”

Bagani, which also stars Matteo Guidicelli, Sofia Andres and Makisig Morales, among many others, will replace “La Luna Sanggre” on ABS-CBN’s prime-time line up beginning March 5.

With a string of endorsements, a big TV show to hit the airwaves and reportedly a new movie in the works with his perennial love team, Gil finally shared with The Manila Times he couldn’t ask for more in his life.

“I have my family, career, and then there’s Liza all making my life colorful every day,” Gil ended.