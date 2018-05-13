Entertainment industry to benefit from piracy awareness

Illegal downloading and streaming of content has been a widespread problem that deprives content creators of an ecosystem that encourages creativity and innovation.

According to website traffic analytics by Alexa in 2016, Filipino users accessed piracy websites over 22 million times compared to their 18 million visits to the top three legal websites for movies and television shows. Pirate websites have profited from content theft while depriving the actual creators who have invested heavily in the production and distribution of content.

“The widespread practice of illegal streaming and downloading sends our community of Filipino filmmakers a troubling message that Filipino audiences do not value their creative thinking and unique artistry,” noted lawyer and independent film producer Atty. Joji Alonso. “As a nation of movie lovers and storytellers, we need to change this mindset that tolerates piracy as unavoidable and acceptable.”

The Film Development Council of the Philippines, the main government agency in charge of implementing programs for the growth of the film industry, stressed the negative impact of online piracy to the economy and the lifeblood of the film industry.

“Even with recent legitimate streaming sites offering services to the public, online piracy is still a significant problem to the film industry. From 2016-2017, there’s a 75 percent increase in Philippine page views for illegal online streaming,” said FDCP Chairperson Liza Diño. “As the local film industry contributes P11 Billion to the Philippine economy, there is still certainly much cause for concern. Studies show that revenues can increase by 15 percent (P 1.6 Billion) if piracy is addressed,” she added.

In line with the Philippines’ recent commemoration of World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD), the local creative industry honors the genius and courage of Filipino men and women who are shaping local cinema, TV, music, literature and other artistic fields – those who inspire the next generation of content creators, raise the bar for these industries, and champion legal means of content consumption.

There are a growing number of legitimate sources for content that are competitively priced. Filipinos now have access to a variety of subscription-based streaming services available on different platforms. However, with the growing popularity of Internet-enabled TV, mobile devices and media boxes, customers may not be aware that devices are often used to access films, television and even sports content illegally.

Josephine Santiago, Director General of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines is appealing to all concerned sectors to come together to continue fighting piracy of entertainment content.

“We must join forces in making the public aware of the massive copyright infringement through Plug and Play infringement that ISDs promote. We dread to see the day when theaters and televisions would be airing no new content–when filmmakers and producers would have lost all passion and interest in their craft owing to piracy. Let us not make this happen,”

In the Philippines, Globe Telecom has been acknowledged for its #PlayItRight campaign, an initiative to help the entertainment industry curb piracy and protect intellectual property rights.

Since its launch in 2017, the campaign has led to the blocking of illegal torrent sites, particularly those with pornographic content. “As the preferred partner of several global content creators we want to ensure that our customers understand the value of legal content so that our network will not be used for illegal activities. Globe is committed to protect Filipino families and the youth, alongside our local and global content partners through our #PlayItRight advocacy,” said Yoly Crisanto, SVP for Corporate Communications.

Aside from Globe’s campaign, the film and television industry recently launched The Rights Stuff (www.therightsstuff.film), a website featuring the latest news, trends and perspectives on the promotion and protection of creative content. The website features reports and opinion pieces about the local screen community, policy updates and other issues affecting the film and television industry, raises awareness about the Filipino creative community and the shows they produce, and aims to encourage audiences to access only legitimate content.